Peachland council urges later hours for Beach Avenue liquor licence

Photo: Google Street View

A restaurant owner seeking a liquor licence for a new downtown eatery was told by Peachland councillors on Tuesday that he should ask for extended opening and entertainment hours.

JAC’s on the Beach is taking over the old 1st and Beach Bistro location at 5866 Beach Ave., but needs a new liquor licence.

The restaurant plans to offer outdoor acoustic entertainment until 8 p.m. and to serve liquor until 10 p.m.

Councillors said they’d like to see longer hours

“I just think that closing the entertainment at 8 p.m. might be a little early,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “Are you really going to close down at 8 p.m.?”

“I would like to see the entertainment and the liquor licence go hand in hand, so 11 a..m. to 10,” said Coun. Keith Thom.

“I would love to have something in town that is open past 8 o’clock,” said Coun. Alena Glasman, who described herself as a “neighbour.”

Council will support the liquor licence application, which goes to the province, and recommend extended hours.

The owner, who described himself as a newcomer to Peachland, said he was trying to consider his neighbours, but had no objection to extending the opening and entertainment hours.