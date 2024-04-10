Peachland makes changes to tax bylaws

Photo: District of Peachland A parcel tax will fund a new fire hall in Peachland.

Peachland is eliminating four parcel taxes, but taxpayers aren’t getting a break.

The municipality has determined parcel taxes for water, sewer and general capital projects should be moved into general taxation.

“Staff have determined that the need to build reserves for such capital expenditures will be ongoing with no anticipated end date. Therefore, funds levied to fund the future capital requirements should be considered a general tax and be levied based on property assessments,” a report said.

Council on Tuesday gave final approval to a series of parcel tax bylaws without adding to previous discussions. Parcel taxes are charged at a flat rate, rather than based on assessments, and usually are for specific projects.

Three parcel taxes – to pay for sewer, the water treatment plant and regional solid waste programs continue with raises of 2.1% to 5.1% over last year’s rates.

A new parcel will help fund construction of a new public safety building and fire hall to be built at at the corner of San Clemente Avenue and 13th Street,

The tax will start at $50 for this year.

Peachlanders voted in 2022 to borrow up to to $17.5 million to build a new fire hall. The current hall on 3rd Street is 60 years old, not centrally located and is considered too small.