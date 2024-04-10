Students choose playground design for Peachland's Turner Park

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland elementary students got to choose the design for a playground to be built at Turner Park.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and Recreation Director Cory Labrecque took three designs to the school recently, where they explained them in an assembly then went from classroom to classroom to conduct votes.

The winning design, Plan 1, was the clear winner, Labrecque told council on Tuesday.

“They asked lots of great questions about each of the playground styles,” said Labrecque. “And they all had their very favourites.”

The replacement playground, which will be partially accessible, should be ready for use next year, Van Minsel said.

Grade 3 and 4 students at the school also saw their request for a garbage can on Clements Crescent receive a thumbs up from the municipality.

The request was presented at the last council meeting, where it received a polite but not enthusiastic reception.

Van Minsel said this week a pilot project will be attempted for one year. The municipality will put a garbage bin where students asked for it and students will be responsible cleaning the area.

“It shows we are listening to our students and (they) see that if they appeal to us, we do listen — and they are very happy with that decision,” said Van Minsel.