Demolition to start soon at future site of Peachland seniors building

Photo: District of Peachland

Demolition crews will soon be getting to work on Peachland’s 5th Street to make way for a seniors housing complex.

Demolition permits have been granted for the removal of all structures at 4426, 4440, 4444 and 4450 5th Street.

A 73-unit seniors housing complex will be built in the location, nearly identical to the building directly next door.

A statement from the municipality Friday said the Peachland Seniors Support Society and BC Housing are “working toward fulfilling commitments they previously made through rezoning conditions.”

“The society’s professional contractor will safely secure all four buildings and the surrounding area during the demolition process.”

The approval of the project came after a major dispute between BC Housing and the society with the municipality over parking and development cost charges. BC Housing, at one point, threatened to pull support for the project prior to the dispute's resolution.