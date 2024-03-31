Peachland council approves 62-unit rental complex

Photo: District of Peachland

A developer got the permits he needs to start building a 62-unit rental complex in Peachland, but not before councillors checked off a long list of complaints about the project to be built on Trepanier Bench and Huston roads, near Hainle Vineyard.

“In my estimation, that property needs to be Fire Smarted. There seems to be an awful lot of flammable trees on that property,” said Coun. Keith Thom.

“I was very surprised that with 62 families being there, there’s no playground,” said Coun. Rick Ingram, who also complained about a “monotonous” colour scheme.

“Sixty-two units of all the exact same colour scheme is not visually appealing,” he said.

Coun. Alena Glasman was happy to get more rental units, but “there’s absolutely zero family orientation to the development. There is nowhere you can safely take your children to learn how to ride a bike. There is nowhere you can safely walk your children with a baby carriage. There is no way to safely get into any other area of town.”

Renderings of the project reminded Glasman of a resort in Cuba. “It doesn’t look warm enough,” she said.

Coun. Terry Condon said he would vote against granting the permits because of his concerns about the nearby intersection with Highway 97.

Condon was told a traffic impact assessment was done during rezoning in 2016 and no off-site improvements were recommended.

“I really find that quite remarkable, actually, that there’s going to be no impact on that intersection. That just doesn’t make any sense to me … Jesus, come on guys.”

Condon also questioned why cash in lieu was being accepted in place of a park.

“In this case, the areas that could have been considered for park space, they were not usable park space,” answered planning director Darin Schaal.

Eleven buildings are planned on the 2.51-hectare property — one fourplex, two fiveplexes, and eight sixplexes. All units include a two-car garage with EV charger, three or four bedrooms, and private deck and/or patio.

The developer was able to get funding if he made them all rental units. The municipality will ask for an agreement that commits the builder to keeping them as rentals for at least 10 years

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said improvements to the Trepanier Bench Road-Highway 97 could come by 2025 or 2026.

“This fits in with our strategic plan. Yes, it can be improved and I trust that our staff and CO will work with the applicants to see how it can be improved a little bit.

“This is a needed development in our town. It ticks all the boxes for me.”

Council approved granting the permits. Condon and Ingram voted against.