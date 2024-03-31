Peachland Fire Department offers free tickets for yard waste

Photo: Contributed

For a limited time only, Peachland residents can save a few bucks thanks to the Peachland Fire Rescue

Peachland residents can now get vouchers to cover yard waste fees at the Westside Transfer Station.



As part of its FireSmart Program, the Peachland Fire Department is covering the fees to encourage residents to collect and dispose of yard waste and consider more FireSmart activities for their properties.



Pick up your voucher at the Peachland Fire Hall, 4401 3rd Street, or Peachland Municipal Hall at 5806 Beach Avenue.

You can also receive a voucher during a FireSmart Home Assessment.



The Westside Transfer Station (Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre) is located at 2640 Asquith Rd.