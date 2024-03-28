Peachland students request trash can, get lesson on bureaucracy

Photo: Google Maps Clements Crescent in Peachland

Grade 3 and 4 students in Peachland are about to learn some of the mysterious ways that local government works.

A seemingly straightforward request for a garbage can to be put on Clements Crescent near the school, isn’t so simple, Peachland’s top official explained at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Teacher Kathy Ross wrote to council about recent garbage pickup efforts by her students. Colourful letters and poems from the students were included with her correspondence.

“The students have noticed that where there are community garbage cans such as by the skatepark and tennis courts there is less garbage,” Ross wrote. “Where we notice the most garbage is along Clements Crescent. We were wondering if you would consider installing a garbage can, like the ones that are along Harold's Pathway as a way to help keep our community clean.”

But administrator Joe Creron said putting out a garbage can can create problems.

“When you put a garbage can out, believe it or not, it costs you a lot of money” he said. “All of a sudden, that garbage can becomes a place for people to put their own garbage and stuff, so we’re very careful where we put garbage cans out, but we’ll deal with it.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said he’s meeting with the students next week. “We will go there and listen to them and see what we can do to help them.”

Coun. David Collins suggested the school have a garbage can on wheels that could be used to pick up garbage and then get wheeled back to the school.