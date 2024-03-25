Peachland seeks info on car crash that damaged park

Photo: District of Peachland

The District of Peachland is looking for answers after an apparent car crash damaged a local park.

In a social media post, the municipality asked the public if anyone observed a car crash at Highway 97 and 13th Street over the weekend.

“It appears a vehicle left the road and landed in Lambly Park damaging some district property,” said the municipality.

Photos show damaged turf, a smashed waste bin and a toppled sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-768-2880.