Peachland holding wildfire preparedness open house

Photo: Bruce Dacre The Pigeon Creek wildfire, near Peachland, in June 2023.

Peachland residents are being invited to an open house on wildfire preparedness.

The local fire department is hosting an event April 6 to share insight and expertise in managing wildfire threat on private property and preparing the community for an emergency.

“Attendees can browse information booths and listen to a panel of experts discussing wildfire and emergency evacuation procedures. The panel will include speakers from Peachland Fire and Rescue, the Regional Emergency Program, Emergency Support Services, RCMP, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team and FireSmart Canada,” said the municipality.

There will be opportunities for attendees to ask questions.

The event will take place April 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street.