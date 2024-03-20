Peachland Lions Club to host 23rd annual charity golf tournament

Photo: Contributed

The Peachland Lions Club is set to host their 24th annual charity golf game this spring and they are hoping to hit the links with nearly 100 golfers to help kick off the 2024 golf season.

Slated for Sunday, April 28, at the Summerland Golf Course, all proceeds for the charity event will go towards supporting Easter Seals Camp Winfield, an overnight summer camp for disabled children.

Early bird fees are set at $135 with the deal going on until April 15. After that, all pricing for the event will be $145 per person.

Entry fees to the charity golf game includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and entrance to the banquet, with additional banquet guests costing another $40.

Entry forms can be found through David Tarry, who can be reached by calling 778-363-2263 or by emailing [email protected].