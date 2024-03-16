Controlled burn south of Peachland highly visible Saturday

Photo: Chris Kearney A large amount of smoke is coming from a controlled burn south of Peachland Saturday.

A controlled burn south of Peachland is highly visible across the Central Okanagan Saturday afternoon.

The 25-hectare planned burn got underway Friday, and will continue through the weekend. It's being conducted about four kilometres southwest of Peachland by the BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.

Friday, crews conducted “blacklining” around the controlled burn area, pre-burning fuels around the prescribed burn area to ensure the burn won't spread beyond its boundaries.

The 25-hectare burn this weekend is one part of a larger 40-hectare project.

“This prescribed burn will be controlled and closely monitored by personnel and will provide critical cross training opportunities for the Peachland Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

“This project reduces fine fuels and buildup of dead grass within the area, supports ecosystem restoration and improves community protection through fuel load reduction, thus reducing fire hazard in the community.”