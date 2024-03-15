Controlled burn underway southwest of Peachland

Photo: BCWS

A controlled burn is now underway southwest of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service says the 25-hectare burn in Meadow Valley, about four kilometres outside Peachland, is being conducted in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.

“Due to precipitation received on site earlier this week, crews will be completing blacklining today, March 15, in preparation for completing the Meadow Valley prescribed burn project this weekend,” BCWS said.

Smoke will be visible to the District of Peachland and surrounding areas, as well as travelers along Highway 97.

This project is intended to reduce fine fuels and buildup of dead grass in the area, reducing the fire hazard in the community.