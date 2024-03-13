Interim Peachland fire chief a longtime department member

Photo: Facebook Wes Aigro

Peachland’s interim fire chief is a longtime local firefighter, city council heard on Tuesday.

Wes Aigro was officially appointed to the top job – for now – at council’s regular meeting.

“He is a Peachlander. He’s got 16 years experience,” administrator Joe Creron told council. “Since 2006, Wes has been a volunteer. He’s been a a firefighter 2006 to 2013. He was a Peachland fire captain 2013-21. He was assistant fire chief 2021-2023. And recently, he was hired as our deputy fire chief.

“Looking at his resume, he’s got a lot of training – 38 fire-related courses he’s taken,” Creron said.

“I think a lot of people in Peachland will be very happy, because he’s like our former fire chief, he lives here."

Former chief Dennis Craig recently took a job with the Kelowna fire department.

“We’re going to be going through a process to hire a fire chief, and I suspect Wes will be an applicant,” Creron said.