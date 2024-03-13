Peachland to support new car show with $7K grant

Photo: David Straight on Unsplash

Organizers of Peachland’s new May long weekend car show need $7,000 from the municipality to get their first show going.

The money is needed for security and traffic control, council heard on Tuesday. In the future, it’s hoped the show will make enough money each year to cover such expenses the following year.

“As the car show quickly approaches, the costs are continuously adding up and our cash flow is becoming an issue,” the Peachland Chamber of Commerce wrote in a letter to council. “We would like to ask for a one-time start-up donation of $7,000 to assist in making this car show a success for our community.”

The chamber, with council’s support, took on organizing a new car show after the long-running World of Wheels show made plans to move to West Kelowna.

“It’s my understanding this money is going to the safety people that are going to be there,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, who attended the meeting by video while Coun. Keith Thom sat in the mayor's chair. “It’s a pretty high number, $7,000-$8,000 just for the safety to be there, so I think this is to cover that.”

Director of Community Services Cory Labrecque elaborated: “This is specifically to cover the cost of providing and hiring professional traffic safety company to look after traffic control, parking and the parade that’s happening after. Essentially, the car show cannot happen without that company in place.”

It’s about insurance, added Coun. David Collins: “The one thing that makes this event challenging is the insurance requirement, which stipulates you have to have a certain amount of flag people, safety people for road, traffic, pedestrians and all that stuff. I know the chamber has wrestled with how to get enough funds to pay for that.”

Council voted to provide the show with the funding.

The Peachland Classic Car Show will take place on May 19.