Peachland development off Hwy 97 gets final approval

Photo: District of Peachland

Almost a year after receiving conditional approval, a 14-unit Peachland development got the final go-ahead from council on Tuesday.

The units are to be built on one-acre property on Highway 97 near Lilly Street.

“Council gave this application third reading in April of 2023. All of those zoning conditions that were established at that time have now been satisfied,” said Darin Schaal, Peachland’s planning director.

The project was slow to receive the approvals over concerns about the speed limit on Highway 97 and the condition of a nearby intersection.

At third reading last year, council heard the developer had promised to pay for intersection improvements at Lilly and Highway 97, where left turns will no longer be allowed.

“Right in, right out,” was how the intersection was described to council.

On Tuesday, Coun. Terry Condon wondered whether barriers will be put in place to make sure illegal left turns can’t be made.

“There will be a triangle concrete median that will prevent, or try to prevent, cars from turning left out of Lilly,” said Schaal.

Condon suggested a barrier in the middle of the highway. Schaal responded that would be up to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, but Peachland would recommend a solid barrier.

Peachland is hoping a speed limit reduction on Highway 97 south of Princeton Avenue can be extended, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.

The development is described as a multi-storey, multi-unit residential strata that will be built all at one time.