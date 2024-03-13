Peachland council excited about new transportation plan

Photo: Google Maps Renfrew Road/Hardy Street in Peachland.

Peachland councillors were so impressed by a draft transportation plan presented to them on Tuesday that they wanted to skip final revisions and adopt it immediately.

But administrator Joe Creron put a damper on their enthusiasm.

“Adoption means we’re going to do absolutely everything there,” explained Creron. “This is a very dynamic document that’ll take many, many years to do. If we receive as information, it still provides us as a guide.”

So with Creron’s comments in mind, council instead passed a motion that said the plan will serve as “a guide for district planning purposes.”

The plan, prepared by Urban Systems’ Kelowna office for the municipality, outlined future needs for four upland Peachland roads – Renfrew Road, Princeton Avenue, Ponderosa Drive and Trepanier Bench Road.

Some large developments are planned and approved along all the roads, although the report provided options that included all or just some of the developments actually getting built.

Improved sidewalks and multi-use paths were needed on most roads.

Princeton Avenue may require traffic and pedestrian lights in the future, the report said.

Renfrew Road may include some of a Westside trail in the future.

“The one-way section of Renfrew Road between Sherburn and Hardy Street is potentially going to become part of the Westside trail, which will likely also increase active transportation along this section of the corridor,” said Jasmine Smith, a transportation engineer with Urban Systems.

Ponderosa Drive will need improved signage.

Trepanier Bench Road will need a pedestrian pathway from Clarence Road to Highway 97, the report said.

The report also considered whether emergency accesses are sufficient.

Bulyea Avenue and Ponderosa Drive don’t meet current standards now and each needs another access, the report said.

Princeton Avenue around Sanderson and Vernon avenues, Clements Crescent and the New Monaco development, if it gets built, may need additional accesses in the future. The 2,000-unit New Monaco development, to be located between Highway 97 and Highway 97C on Peachland’s northern boundary, was approved in 2014, but construction hasn’t started due to access issues, council heard last fall.

The new transportation plan itself was highly praised.

“I think that this is a particularly valuable document,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “Using this to inform many of the other projects that we have in stream I think is going to be particularly useful.”

“Outstanding work on this, the final draft,” Coun. Alena Glasman chimed in next. “This was actually very enlightening reading. Some of the areas that were of concern to me have actually been addressed in here, which is really good. This actually is going to become an extremely valuable document.”

Attending by video, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel added: “This is a comprehensive, informative document. It will help not only our departments but also us at council to use as guidance when we deal with developments.”