Peachland to appoint interim fire chief after Dennis Craig's departure

Photo: Castanet

Peachland’s deputy fire chief will take over management of the fire department on an interim basis.

District council is expected to appoint Wes Aigro as interim fire chief “for the time being,” according to Tuesday’s council agenda.

Outgoing fire chief Dennis Craig is leaving the role after a decade to take a position with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“The district is currently recruiting for a fire chief. Until such a time that a new fire chief has been hired, a temporary appointment needs to be made,” said the staff report to council.

Timelines for hiring a full-time replacement are not clear at this point.