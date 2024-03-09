Power lost in Peachland, West Kelowna as BC Hydro investigates

Photo: BC Hydro

Some people living in Peachland and West Kelowna have lost power Saturday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, they are currently investigating an outage that's affecting 2,715 customers in the Peachland and West Kelowna area.

The outage is impacting residents West of Highway 97, North of Highway 97, South of Elliott Rd. and East of Princeton Ave.

Crews are currently on their way to site to complete the investigation.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.