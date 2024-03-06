BCWS schedules prescribed burn just south of Peachland for early March

Photo: BCWS

A prescribed burn that was postponed last fall because of weather issues will now get underway, possibly this week.

The BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band, and the District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be conducting a 25-hectare prescribed burn approximately four kilometres southwest of Peachland in the Meadow Valley area.

Preparation for the prescribed burn is already underway and the burn is part of a larger project that will encompass 40 hectares.



"Smoke from this prescribed burn may be visible to the District of Peachland and surrounding areas. Ignitions will only proceed if conditions are suitable, and the venting conditions will allow for quick smoke dissipation," says an email from the BC Wildfire Service.

The email says the prescribed burn will be controlled and closely monitored by personnel and will provide critical cross-training opportunities for the Peachland Fire Department, PIB, and BC Wildfire Service.



This project is intended to reduce fine fuels and buildup of dead grass in the area, reducing the fire hazard in the community.