Nominations open for Peachland's civic awards

Photo: District of Peachland 2023 awards ceremony

The District of Peachland is in search of those citizens who went above and beyond to make a significant difference in 2023.

Nominations are now open for Peachland's 2023 civic awards which recognize excellence, lifetime service awards, the Citizen of the Year and Freedom of the City awards and more.

“Presenting these awards to such outstanding Peachlanders is truly one of the greatest honours we councillors enjoy. It’s a chance for us to celebrate the hard work and selflessness of so many of our residents, who go above and beyond for their community,” says Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“I encourage everyone to forward the name of a worthy citizen who has made a difference to others and their community and attend the gala in April to help us cheer their efforts.”

Click here for a list of category and to access nomination forms.

The nomination deadline is Friday, March 15.

The Spirit of Peachland Awards Committee reviews the submitted nominations and determines award recipients. The committee will consist of no less than five members of Peachland community groups and past winners of the Citizen of the Year award.

If you are interested in sitting on the Nominating Committee, please call 250-767-2133.

The civic awards are presented during a gala event Friday, April 26 at the Peachland Community Centre.