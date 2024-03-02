Peachland getting ready to spend provincial grant

Photo: Google Maps

Peachland will soon be allowed to spend a $2.7 million grant it received from the province last year.

The Growing Communities grant was given to Peachland and other local governments to use on infrastructure projects. Peachland included a number of projects in its preliminary budget, approved in December.

But before the money can be spent a bylaw must be approved, finance director Garry Filafilo explained to council. Council approved three readings of the new bylaw on Tuesday.

“Once fourth reading is obtained, the district will be able to expend monies for 2024 projects,” Filafilo said.

The budget listed several items that will be covered by the fund, including parks improvements, firefighting equipment, road repairs and a new website.

On Tuesday, council also gave itself permission to borrow $1.5 million. It’s a motion council passes every year that has never actually been used, councillors were told.

“I’m not aware that the district has ever used the funds under this bylaw, and it is not expected they will be used this year,” said Filafilo. “However, this bylaw does need to be in place and once fourth reading is obtained and adopted by council, a copy of this bylaw will be provided to our financial institution.”

“This comes up every year,” added Coun. Terry Condon. “It’s never a feature that’s been used. It just gives us the ability to borrow money should our tax revenue come in a little more slowly than we’re spending the money.”

Council also approved a proposal to raise program and facility fees, which haven’t kept up with inflation, recreation manager Benjamin Stringer explained in a report

“The district’s facility fees are currently operating on the September 2021-August 2022 fee schedule,” the report said.

Non-profit and youth activities will get a break.

Stringer is also working on establishing a new fee schedule for movie productions.

“Staff are developing a fee schedule for the commercial film industry to reflect the staff time and impact to community resources needed to accommodate film productions,” his report said.

Council approved a series of parcel taxes, considered to be another routine budget item. The parcel taxes help pay for sewer collection, the water treatment plant and regional solid waste transfer station. A new tax will support construction of a new fire hall.