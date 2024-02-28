21-unit complex gets green light in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland

A developer has received the conditional permits he needs to build a 21-unit complex on Princeton Avenue in Peachland.

The development on a 2.77-acre lot near Somerset Avenue will consist of four fourplexes and one building with five units.

Secondary suites, or flex units in Peachland’s official terminology, may also be part of the development, called The Haven.

Council on Tuesday was asked to approve a 1.2-metre height variance to bring one of the building’s heights from 11 to 12.2 metres.

“Quite honestly, it’s imperceptible and negligible that there would be any kind of visual impact,” said Planning Manager Lor Pellegrino.

Pellegrino told council the developer also owns neighbouring lots and will be bringing plans to council.

The developer must meet four conditions within a year for the conditions to be lifted. They include road improvements and a pickleball court.

Councillors spent a lot of time pouring over the details of the development, but didn’t hesitate to approve the variance. Council received four letters with mixed feelings about the project.