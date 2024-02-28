Peachland fire chief joining Kelowna Fire Department

Photo: Castanet Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig

Peachland’s fire chief is heading to the Kelowna fire department.

Dennis Craig is leaving his job after 10 years, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“He has reassured us that his new role, specializing in wildfire prevention and protection, means he will still be a resource for our community through the regional emergency program,” Van Minsel said in a farewell statement.

“His shoes will be hard to fill because we will be looking for the same excellence and professionalism you have demonstrated in your 10 years with the District of Peachland,” the mayor said.

Following last summer’s wildfires, Craig has been a regular presenter at recent council meetings, bringing updates to Peachland’s fire prevention bylaws and practices to council for approvals.