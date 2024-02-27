More pop-up recycling depots planned for Peachland and Lake Country

Photo: RDCO

Pop-up recycling depots were so popular last year the Regional District of Central Okanagan has added even more this year.

The RDCO is doubling the number of pop-up recycling depots in Peachland and Lake Country, from eight to sixteen this year—eight in Lake Country and eight in Peachland.

These pop-ups are an opportunity to drop off recyclables like styrofoam, glass and flexible plastics which are not accepted in curbside carts.

“The goal is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness and keep recyclable material out of the landfill. The feedback we’ve received from residents attending these events over the last few years of hosting them is positive. Residents tell us they’re happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighbourhoods,” says the Regional Districts Cynthia Coates.

Peachland pop-ups

Eight pop-ups are slated for Peachland on the second Saturday of the month, March to October, at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Avenue. Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist.

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

Lake Country pop-ups

Eight Lake Country pop-ups will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month starting in March from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road (3165 Hill Road) across from the former Kangaroo farm.