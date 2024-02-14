District of Peachland to launch civic newsletter

Photo: District of Peachland

Launching a monthly newsletter and conducting a citizen survey will add $16,500 to Peachland’s 2024 budget.

Councillors approved the additions unanimously on Tuesday.

The additional spending will increase taxes by 0.33 per cent, council heard. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said the municipality will look for other ways besides taxation to fund the projects.

In December, council approved a preliminary budget with a 7.74 per cent tax increase.

The newsletter and survey are part of a new communications plan, approved by council last month.

A citizen survey will ask Peachlanders for their views on services offered by the municipality, Kirsten Jones, the municipality’s new communications co-ordinator, told council in January.

Peachland has an e-notification service with 566 subscribers, council heard in January. The newsletter

will also go out by mail.

The City of Kelowna has also started a regular newsletter.