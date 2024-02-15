Peachland puts on hold possible request to join short-term rental restrictions

Photo: CTV News

A request to include Peachland to provincial regulations restricting short-term rental units has been put on hold.

Council was slated to vote Tuesday on a motion to be added to the new provincial regulations.

Proposed legislation will essentially restricts short-term rentals in the province to an owner’s principal residence – or a secondary suite or carriage-style home on the property.

As a municipality with a population under 10,000, Peachland would be exempted from the new rules.

Some smaller and rural jurisdictions are concerned they may become too much of a hotspot for short-term rentals if they’re excluded while the bans go ahead in neighbouring jurisdictions.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said on Tuesday more consultation is needed before a motion is voted on.

“We still need more information coming down from the province,” he told council.

Council will host a town barbecue in June, where public input can be sought, Van Minsel said.

He added that the provincial residency requirement is already included in Peachland’s bylaws.

The motion likely won’t come back to council until fall.