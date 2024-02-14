Peachland residents want large Ogopogo sculpture installed in community

Photo: file photo Kelowna's downtown Ogopogo statue.

An enthusiastic group of Peachlanders has come up with plans to carve a large Ogopogo sculpture and donate it to the municipality.

“We would create the project, we would raise the funds for it, so there would be no cost to the city, other than we would need a spot to put it, Lee Etherington told council on Tuesday.

A wood carver has already been lined up for the project, the group told council.

Etherington, Bruce Klippenstein and local Ace Hardware store owner Tim Stubbert came up with the idea.

Stubbert had thought about putting a large Ogopogo sculpture on the roof of his store, Etherington explained to council. When that couldn’t be done, he put one in a window. The popularity of that got the trio thinking about doing something bigger.

The carving would be 8-10 feet high and 25 feet long. The group would seek the funding for the project themselves. The municipality would only need to provide a spot for it.

Etherington said his group envisions the statue being in a place where tourists could take photos with Rattlesnake Island, the alleged home of the giant lake creature, in the background.

The group hopes to work with the Westbank First Nation on the project, Klippenstein told council.

“They are thinking about it,” he said.

Klippenstein is a familiar public figure who attends many local events as a town crier.

In local Indigenous legends, Ogopogo is known as N’ha-a-itk, a not-so-benevolent lake creature.

Waving a piece of paper, Klippenstein said he owns the trademarks to Ogopogo, so he’s able to do this.

Klippenstein said the carving would be a huge tourist attraction.

“The tourist potential is amazing,” he said, referring to other towns that draw tourists with their statues. “You can carve your place in the tourism world by approving this carving,” he said.

“I admire the passion,” responded Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Council voted to have municipal staff work with the group to come up with a plan that can be presented at a future council meeting.

As for Klippenstein’s claim to hold the Ogopogo trademark, he explained it in response to a blog post in 2022 by Hugh Stephens, who examined reports the City of Vernon had transferred the copyright for Ogopogo to the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

Klippenstein wrote on Stephens’ site: “I registered 3 related Trademarks for Ogopogo, OgopogoLand and N’ha-a-itk. It took 3 years, to 2021, for them to be approved by CIPO (the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.)

“These trademarks were specifically crafted to include any form of advertising or promotion, ie tourism potential.

“I then donated the Trademark for N’ha-a-itk to WFN ... I still own the TMs for Ogopogo and OgopogoLand.”

Both trademarks are indeed registered to Klippenstein on the CIPO website.