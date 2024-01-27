District of Peachland planning new website

Photo: Contributed Screenshot of Peachland's website

A new website and a citizen survey are two features of a new Peachland communications plan presented to council last week.

Kirsten Jones, hired last year to be Peachland’s communications person and grant writer, also said a monthly citizen newsletter, increasing the number of e-subscribers and brushing up the town logo are in the plans.

Peachland doesn’t need a new logo, but needs a larger master file of the logo it has, she said.

“We do not have an original large file, so we’ll have to get a graphic designer in and spruce it up a bit,” Jones said.

Plans are to roll out the new municipal website in September.

“It’s not easy to use,” said Jones of the current site. A survey will ask Peachlanders what they use the website for.

A citizen survey will ask Peachlanders for their views on services offered by the municipality, Jones said.

Peachland’s e-notification service has 566 subscribers, a report said, up from 220 a year ago. News releases and other notices are sent out by email to subscribers. About half of the subscribers are from outside the municipality, Jones said.

Jones’s two-year communications plan is a “quite work of art,” Coun. Terry Condon said.

Condon said Peachland had a rebranding plan about seven years ago that was an “unmitigated failure.”

“Yes, I saw that,” replied Jones.