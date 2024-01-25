New Peachland bylaw bans planting of trees, bushes near structures

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig speaking to council.

New rules about cutting down trees are now the law in Peachland.

Council on Tuesday gave final approval to a series of bylaws on tree removal. Councillors had nothing to add to the debate after hashing out the issue in a December meeting.

At that time, fire Chief Dennis Craig explained Peachland hadn’t updated its tree removal bylaw since the mid-1990s.

“The main change is to add a FireSmart component to it,” Craig told council then.

The bylaw states no replacement trees shall be planted within a 1.5-metre radius of any building or structure.

“No tree removal permit is required if doing work in that 1.5-metre area around a structure," Craig said.

“(The bylaw) also regulates what can be planted in replacement,” Craig said. “It is a tree protection bylaw, so if you remove trees, the bylaw does say you have to replace those trees,” Craig said.

“In the old bylaw there were no requirements,” said Craig. “This bylaw now basically regulates that, saying if you’re replacing trees, you cannot replace them within that 1.5-metre non-combustible zone. If you’re within the immediate zone, you cannot replace them with coniferous trees.”

Some small trees will be exempt from the tree-replacement rules. Pruning is acceptable, but people who prune their trees to death may be ordered to replace them, Craig said.