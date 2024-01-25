'Our authority has simply disappeared': Peachland council grapples with provincial housing initiatives

Photo: District of Peachland

New provincial regulations designed to spur housing growth are limiting municipalities’ abilities to control properties in their jurisdictions, a pair of Peachland councillors said on Tuesday.

Coun. Terry Condon and Mayor Patrick Van Minsel made their comments following the presentation of a Peachland development report to council.

“Some of the changes that the provincial government is introducing significantly changes the authority of the local municipality to manage its own properties,” said Condon. “Some of our authority has simply disappeared.”

“It’s a downloading from the province as has never been seen before,” said Van Minsel. “I’ve never seen so many changes in one year coming down to us.

“We pretty much have to abide by the new rules and regulations. They take away all of our ability, authority to make decisions.” the mayor said.

The public needs to be made aware that these changes are coming from the province, said Van Minsel.

“The provincial government has made more changes in the last nine months than I have seen in my 15 years sitting on this council,” Condon concluded.

In the latest in a series of housing announcements, the province announced in November it was bringing in legislation that would allow more secondary suites and carriage houses.

As well, more single-family-zoned lots would be opened up for multiple dwellings.

Measures to speed up the approvals and reduce opportunities to block new developments were also announced. Public hearings will no longer be required when projects are already compatible with the official community plans, for example.

The planning report showed Peachland has 38 development applications in the works and 20 were approved in 2023.

In 2023, 107 building permits were issued – 20 more than in 2022 and 40 more than in 2020. Thirty building permits were issued for residential units.

Ninety-five per cent of permits were issued within two weeks of receiving the application.

Seventeen bylaw tickets were issued in 2023.

Fifty-seven business licences were issued – up by eight from 2022.

A total of 272 business licences were renewed, up 15 from the previous year.