Plans for new Peachland car show 'up and running'

Photo: Jon Manchester The World of Wheels Show & Shine is moving from Peachland to West Kelowna in 2024.

Peachland’s new May long weekend car show will be known as the Peachland Classic Car Show, Coun. David Collins informed council on Tuesday.

“They are up and running and ready to go,” said Collins.

The May 19 show is being organized by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce with council’s support.

Plans for the new show were announced shortly after organizers of the long-running World of Wheels show revealed they were moving their event to West Kelowna.

The World of Wheels drew thousands of people and hundreds of vehicles to Beach Avenue every year, but the municipality and the organizers apparently couldn’t come to terms over parking and safety concerns. The West Kelowna show will also take place May 19.

The new committee “includes many of the original founding members that started the car show 25 years ago,” said Collins.

“So it’s up and running, it will happen. We will have a car show on the May long weekend.”