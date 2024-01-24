Photo: Google Maps Peachland may opt into provincial restrictions on short-term rentals.

Peachland may ask to be included in new provincial legislation that will put a cap on short-term rental units.

Council will debate a motion at its Feb. 13 meeting that asks the province to include the municipality in the new law.

The legislation restricts short-term rentals to an owner’s principal residence – or a secondary suite or carriage-style home on the property.

Fines and reporting requirements from the short-term rental platforms will be increased. A provincial enforcement branch will be created.

The rules will apply to most municipalities with populations of 10,000 or more, but smaller municipalities like Peachland, which has about 6,000 people, won’t be included.

In a news release, the province said B.C.’s short-term rental market is at an all-time high, which diverts thousands of long-term rental homes onto the short-term market.

“Currently, there are approximately 28,000 daily active short-term rental listings in B.C., an increase of 20% from a year ago. Data indicates that more than 16,000 entire homes are being listed as short-term rentals for the majority of a calendar year,” the release said.

Coun. Terry Condon said the Peachland motion should have some input from the planning department. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel replied that Condon’s idea could be discussed at the next meeting.