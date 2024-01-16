No burning to take place during Peachland wildfire mitigation

Photo: District of Peachland

Contractors for the District of Peachland are working on a wildfire mitigation project in the community.

Crews will be at work on the municipally-owned forested area at the end of Sanderson Avenue.

The mitigation work was developed by a registered professional forester and approved by the BC Wildfire Service, funded by the Union of BC Municipalities as part of the District’s FireSmart Program.

The work to be carried out by Cabin Resource Management will not include burning. All material will be chipped and hauled away.

“Although Sanderson Park will not be closed during the work, residents are asked to respect posted signage and avoid areas where work is being done,” said the district in a statement.

The project is beginning in January and is expected to extend into February