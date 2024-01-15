Peachland’s outdoor ice rink opens Tuesday

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland’s outdoor ice rink will open for the winter on Tuesday.

The rink is located in Mountain View Park, also known as the Peachland Riding Club, about five kilometres up Princeton Avenue, across from the Peachland Public Works Yard at 5379 Princeton Avenue.

The rink is free to use for all ages and abilities.

The seasonal rink is dependent on temperatures consistently below zero degrees and is maintained by the volunteers of the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service.

The rink, which permits 3-on-3 hockey, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., when conditions allow. It is flooded each evening at 9 p.m.

No skate rentals are available. Rental of the ice surface is not permitted.

To preserve the integrity of the park, users are asked to adhere to the closed and regulatory signage and to: