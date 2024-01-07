Peachland Chamber of Commerce planning 'smaller-scale' car show to replace World of Wheels

Photo: Cindy White The Peachland Chamber of Commerce is planning a 'smaller-scale' vintage car show after World of Wheels announced it will relocate to West Kelowna for 2024.

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce is promising a new “smaller” vintage car show for the community on the May long weekend.

The Chamber stepped in after the organizers of the long-running World of Wheels Show & Shine announced they were moving the event to West Kelowna. They said the District of Peachland had raised concerns over parking and safety due to the number of spectators.

“The car show has been an important attraction for Peachland, drawing in visitors from near and far. It has consistently been one of the busiest weekends of the year for local businesses, providing a vital economic boost. Recognizing the importance of this event and the immense value it brings to our town, we were determined to find a solution,” explained Curtis Urlacher, president of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “Considering the impact the wildfires had on our local businesses this past summer, we couldn’t stand by and watch our membership take another hit. So, the Peachland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unanimously voted to be the driving-force in organizing a new event in order to ensure the continuation of a car show in our beautiful backyard.”

With the backing of the District of Peachland, the business group is working on a smaller-scale event to be held on Sunday, May 19, the same day as World of Wheels in West Kelowna.

The timing is a disappointment for WOW board member Pam Cunningham, who says she is hurt by the response and the fact the district made her group wait six months with no solutions to its parking and safety concerns but appears to be ready to work with the Chamber to address the issues.

Last week, district council met behind closed doors before announcing it would support the Chamber of Commerce plan to launch its own car show.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel is away until January 18, but sent a response to Castanet’s request for comment through acting Mayor Keith Thom.

“On Tuesday of this week our district staff came forward to council with a recommendation to enter into an agreement with The Peachland Chamber of Commerce to plan and operate a family friendly and business friendly vintage car event on the Sunday of the May 24 weekend.

“Council agreed to provide the same logistical support for this event as in past years. The Chamber is interested in operating a downsized family friendly event. Having said that, I believe a big thank you should go out to Pam Cunningham and her committee for making the World of Wheels the success it has been in the past.

“To be clear this will be a Chamber operated event and council's only role is to approve the cost of the logistical support as has been given over the past 24 years,” added the mayor.

The 25th edition of the car show in Peachland happens to fall on the 25th anniversary of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a big undertaking, but we are happy to steer it in support of our local businesses and to give our community a reason to come together. We recognize that our very small board of directors won’t be able to do it alone, however, and will need the help of businesses, community groups, and volunteers to make the event a success and a lasting tradition for another quarter of a century,” said Chamber executive director Darlene Thornton.

More details about the car show will be released in the coming weeks. Anyone looking for more information can contact the Peachland Chamber of Commerce directly at [email protected].