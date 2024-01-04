World of Wheels organizer ‘hurt’ Peachland is planning new car show on same day

Photo: Jon Manchester The World of Wheels Show & Shine is moving from Peachland to West Kelowna in 2024.

“Hurt.” That is how Pamela Cunningham says she is feeling after the District of Peachland announced it plans to support the Peachland Chamber of Commerce in holding a car show on the same day as World of Wheels.

World of Wheels organizers made the decision to move the event that had been held in Peachland for the past quarter century to West Kelowna, after Cunningham says they were told by the district to find more parking and address safety concerns related to the large crowds the event draws.

On Tuesday, Peachland council met behind closed doors before announcing its deal with the Chamber of Commerce.

Cunningham is frustrated to learn the district is now willing to do what needs to be done to help the Chamber put on a competing car show. “I did reach out and ask the recreation department, but I have not got an answer from them,” she explained.

“I said, curiously, how does this work? What did you figure out that I couldn’t figure out? And if you figured something out for them, why couldn’t you figure it out for me? That’s unfair. Now I look like a jerk to everybody.”

She says the World of Wheels board was told that if they didn’t find more parking it would not be safe to host the event in Peachland anymore. A makeshift parking lot the group had used for years was recently lost to development.

“I’m just trying to do the right thing. The city says don’t put the show on, you have no parking, it’s unsafe, people park on the highway etc.”

“We had two meetings where we invited the mayor, council, operations, anyone who wanted to come help us. Let’s sit down as a team and see what we can do. Nobody showed up, just the recreation department,” notes Cunningham.

She doesn’t understand why organizers of the new car show can’t hold it on a different day. She suggests they could have it on the Monday of the May long weekend.

“There’s a car show on Saturday somewhere. And then if we had ours on Sunday and then Peachland has theirs on the Monday, it would be a great car show weekend. There’d be three shows all on different days.

“It would be a great start to the summer kickoff for car shows, because that’s what car guys do. They’ll look at the agenda of who’s having shows and they’ll kind of map it out. Oh, here one day, and then there. So why not have three in a row?”

Cunningham isn’t sure how the competing shows will effect World of Wheels exhibitor numbers because registration hasn’t opened yet.