Peachland to launch competing car show after departure of World of Wheels

Photo: Cindy White The 2023 World of Wheels drew thousands to Peachland. The event is set to move to West Kelowna in 2024.

It is looking like there will be duelling car shows in the Central Okanagan over May long weekend this year.

The District of Peachland has announced it will provide assistance to the local chamber of commerce for the operation of a “family-friendly and business-friendly vintage car event” on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

That date was previously held by the World of Wheels car show, which announced last month that it was leaving Peachland after a 25 year run for West Kelowna.

The privately-run World of Wheels cited parking constraints and related safety issues as reasons for leaving Peachland. Organizers felt the car show simply outgrew the community.

On Tuesday, Peachland council met behind closed doors before later in the day announcing its deal with the Peachland Chamber of Commerce to launch its own car show to compete with the departing World of Wheels.

“Hearing the news that the World of Wheels will be held in West Kelowna has been disappointing and devastating for our local businesses,” said the chamber in a statement after news of the departure broke.

“Although we are sad to see Peachland World of Wheels event leave our community, I believe Peachlanders are up to the challenge to create a new event that will make us proud,” said deputy mayor Keith Thom at the time.