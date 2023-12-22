Pool house burns down at Camp Okanagan outside Peachland

A structure burst into flames at Camp Okanagan Resort in the Upper Trepanier area outside Peachland Thursday night and residents were unable to do anything but watch it burn.

The RV campground on Paradise Valley Drive, which is outside of fire protection, saw its pool house burn down. The building also included a shared laundry and washroom area used by residents on a daily basis.

“By the time we got here the flames were engulfed and we had to wait until the electrical was [turned off]," said nearby resident Travis Braun.

"BC Hydro finally showed up and Fortis showed up. We had everything shut off and ready to go, and then we started using our little hoses because the fire department didn’t want to come out. The cops came out. He was here for a little bit. He left and left it to us, and said you guys watch it, and he walked away," Travis Braun continued.

Angie Braun, managing partner at the Peachland RV Park next door, feels the area needs fire protection.

“I’m really frustrated at this point because the regional district, I know they focus on a lot of little things that don’t really matter, but there are bigger things out there that do matter like (putting out) fire," Angie Braun said.

"We have Peachland Fire Department that’s five minutes down the road, we have Westbank that’s eight, maybe six minutes down the road. I mean, I understand that it’s not that far. We’re not in the boonies. We are literally right close to two little cities. I understand that it has a lot to do with other politics, it’s just really sad to me."

The Upper Trepanier area is outside municipal boundaries of both West Kelowna and Peachland and there is no volunteer fire department in the area.

For fire protection to be brought to the area, residents would have to come to an agreement with the regional district for the creation of a volunteer department or an agreement with one of the neighbouring municipalities. For example, the Peachland Fire Department provides fire protection to the Brent Road area south of municipal limits, where residents paid $442 in 2021 for protection.

Angie describes Camp Okanagan and Peachland RV Park a hidden gem that's been around for 15 to 20 years. There's individually owned cabins on the lot and Angie says its an excellent space for tourists looking for an AirBNB or quiet getaway.

"This is all tourist area. This is what you want up here. This is what we need in Peachland. Peachland doesn’t have this, so we want to protect it, we want to build it," said Angie.

“I know it meant a lot. This pool was used a lot. I’ve watched it all summer long for years and I know they want to rebuild this. I mean, this is the pool house and laundry room, people use this every day, so it’s going to mean a lot to them," said Angie.

While the camp weighs out its options as to what to do next, Peachland RV Park has opened its amenities to its neighbours, allowing all residents access to their laundry and bathroom.

"Our side is always open to Camp Okanagan.”

A structure fire like this so close to Christmas would dampen the spirits of many, but the community here says it’ll make them stronger moving forward.