Structure fire at Peachland camp site has neighbours working to suppress fire

Contributed

A structure caught fire at Camp Okanagan Resort in the Trepanier area of Peachland on Thursday night.

As of 5:30 p.m. the laundry room and washroom facilities were on fire.

Neighbours to the site, Peachland RV Park are helping Camp Okanagan suppress the fire as best they can.

One manager of the RV site says she’s not concerned about her own property which is “just a few steps away” from Camp Okanagan.

She says she’s keeping a close eye on the embers and expressed concern on boundaries making it out of any fire department protection areas. BCWS also does not respond to structure fires.

According to the manager, BC Hydro and RCMP attended the fire, but have since left.

The extent of the fire is not clear, but Peachland RV managers say it looks to be spreading.