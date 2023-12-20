New Peachland event in the works for May long weekend to replace World of Wheels

Photo: Cindy White The 2023 World of Wheels drew thousands to Peachland. The event is set to move to West Kelowna in 2024.

Peachland appears to be moving on from the disappointment of losing the World of Wheels car show.

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce says while it will look to try to find a resolution and bring it back, it’s also working on something to possibly replace the event that drew thousands to Beach Avenue on the May long weekend for the past quarter century.

“Hearing the news that the World of Wheels will be held in West Kelowna has been disappointing and devastating for our local businesses, please note that the Chamber is working diligently on something for Peachland and it's businesses,” reads a statement posted to Facebook.

The Chamber says when it learned the news the move was already a “done deal." Peachland council is expected to meet early in the new year to discuss what comes next.

“Discussions will be held early in the new year about how the District of Peachland can support the Peachland Chamber of Commerce in developing a new community event for the May long weekend. Although we are sad to see Peachland World of Wheels event leave our community, I believe Peachlanders are up to the challenge to create a new event that will make us proud,” said deputy mayor Keith Thom.

“Council is responsible for all taxpayers in Peachland, including our area businesses. This particular event will not be lost because we have a commitment to also our local businesses and this is a great kickoff event to start their year after a slow, weary winter,” Thom added.

Meanwhile, the City of West Kelowna says staff responded to an inquiry earlier this year about a possible sites for a car show. It was World of Wheels that chose Kinsmen Park for the event.

“West Kelowna welcomes all inquiries about which of our parks and facilities are available for rent. With any inquiry, our staff will help identify a suitable site and should anyone choose to apply to rent a city space, and compete a special event permit, as needed, our staff will work through the process with them to ensure all the required on- and off-site specifics are addressed,” says a statement issued to Castanet.

No long-term agreement is required between West Kelowna and the organizers, but they have to fill out a rental agreement for the event, and then submit a separate special event permit to address all the on and off-site specifics. That includes things like waste management, washrooms, food services and parking, which was cited as one of the reasons for moving WOW out of Peachland.

World of Wheels board member Pamela Cunningham says they did look into parking at Kinsmen Park and she believes there will be enough parking. There are two small lots on the site. She says a road around the back of the park is wide enough to accommodate several vehicles and another parking lot is pending.

She notes it was a horrible weekend of getting beat up on social media after the news broke that WOW was moving. “I knew when the hammer fell it would be bad, but I didn’t expect this,” said Cunningham.

She suggests this doesn’t have to be a negative for Peachland businesses, pointing out that people from the Westside might decide to visit the car show and then go for a walk or a meal in Peachland on that day. She also believes a lot of people avoided Peachland on the May long weekend because of the traffic tie-ups caused by the car show.