World of Wheels car show moving out of Peachland after quarter century

Photo: Cindy White Thousands attended the rain-shortened World of Wheels car show in Peachland in 2023.

The Peachland World of Wheels car show appears to be a victim of its own success.

The long-running car show that attracts thousands of visitors is moving out of the community. Instead, it will take place at Kinsmen Park in West Kelowna in 2024.

The show has simply outgrown the community, according to WOW board member Pam Cunningham, who has been on the board for the past 14 years. She told Castanet that parking for spectators was the big sticking point, and after six months of talks with the District of Peachland, they were not able to find a solution.

The news has shocked Peachland residents who took to social media to express their dismay.

In a post on Peachland Matters Facebook group one person wrote, 'Dear Peachland World Of Wheels board members, it is disappointing to hear you are moving this “beloved community event” (as you said in one of your FB posts this year).

"Over the years, this event has grown to be the biggest event of the year in Peachland and we residents have been proud to support it by attending, volunteering and promoting it on social media. Many of our nonprofits get a huge boost of exposure and donations during the course of the weekend and local businesses benefit as well. Now we feel like it all being ripped away without much thought. I think your decision is short-sighted as to the scope of harm it will do to our community. I hope you reconsider."

However, another resident who responded said this is an opportunity to create something new, noting that "I think people love to come to Peachland for community events.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel posted an official response from the district on his Facebook account late Saturday night.

“The event organizers of World of Wheels have advised the District of Peachland that they are seeking other venue options, citing parking concerns and downtown restaurant patio parking impacts,” said the statement which noted that the district was unable to satisfy additional requests made by WOW organizers for the 2024 show.

The statement went on to list the many ways the District of Peachland had supported the event over the years, including free use of the community centre, Heritage Park and Beach Avenue. “To mitigate event road closures and heavy traffic – the Peachland Fire department paid six (6) paid staff on event day to be strategically stationed, so they can respond to any emergencies in a timely manner,”

However, Cunningham said safety concerns raised by the fire department was one of the reasons behind the decision. There were concerns about people running across the busy highway to get to Beach Ave. to see the car show.

Fellow board member Alex Charles pointed out that a vacant lot next to Peachland Elementary School that had been used in the past for some spectator parking is no longer available because the private property is being developed.

Cunningham says she feels for the businesses that will be impacted by the loss of the event and adds the decision was made with heavy hearts.

The World of Wheels car show has been held in Peachland for 23 years, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, organizers ended the show early when a series of thunderstorms brought torrential rain down on spectators.