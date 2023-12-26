District of Peachland has a lot to look forward to in 2024

Photo: Contributed Mayor Patrick Van Minsel

District council in Peachland has been busy the past 12 months laying the groundwork for what could be a very fruitful 2024.

Everything from downtown revitalization and sewers, road works and childcare are all on the books as the municipality moves forward.

But nothing, as first-term mayor Patrick Van Minsel told Castanet during a year-end interview, is as important to the community as housing.

It's at the top of the district's strategic plan as it is in many communities across the country as residents struggle to find both affordable and attainable housing in both the purchase and rental market.

Through negotiations with senior levels of government, Van Minsel is hopeful the municipality will realize funding for housing.

"We are anticipating financial support from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund. We are looking at an announcement in the next few months," says Van Minsel.

"I'm mildly optimistic," he added, noting the feds asked a lot of questions a signal to him they are seriously looking at Peachland's application for the fund.

The municipality is hoping to get the maximum amount for a municipality of its size, $10 million.

Downtown revitalization is also near the top of the list. Peachland recently announced community members who will sit on a downtown revitalization task force. The task force will begin meeting in February.

"We want to come up with a feasible plan to redevelop our downtown, keeping in mind a charette that was done about 14 years ago with a vision for downtown but also put that into perspective with the new economic reality.

"I hope the outcome of that task force will be very significant for Peachland."

The municipality is also planning to spend a lot of money on infrastructure improvements up the hill west of Highway 97.

While about 92 per cent of the population lives above the highway, Van Minsel says the perception has always been that council puts money into Beach Avenue and doesn't care about them.

"Not true," he said.

"This council has allocated almost $1.2 million to road improvements up the hill. Of all the other improvements allocated from the Community Growth Fund, almost 80 per cent are going up the hill for parks and safety."

The mayor also touted his discussions with the provincial transportation minister which resulted in improvements to the intersection of the highway and Renfrew Avenue.

"Four months later, the upgrades are almost complete."

Van Minsel is also prioritizing finding a solution for sewer in the community in 2024.

"We have some ideas we are going to work out beginning next year and try to find a solution so we can once and for all deal with the issue.

"We have tried to get grants three times and failed three times. We are looking at a viable solution to bring in sewer the next five to 10 years."

The municipality also expects to receive funding for all 100 childcare spaces. Provincial money is available if Peachland can find the land which they are in the process of obtaining.

Van Minsel also applauded staff for its long, drawn out but successful negotiation with BC Housing to move Phase 2 of the Peachland seniors housing project forward.

"We saved our taxpayers around $1.1 million in DCCs and we also have money coming in for the next 60 years with parking agreements that could mean $6 to $8 million in parking fees we could receive."

The complex is expected to be complete within the next two years.