TV movie being filmed in Peachland; donation made to food bank

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland's Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky takes a cheque presentation photo. The municipality?s video camera couldn't get all people's heads in the shot.

A TV movie is being filmed in Peachland right now.

Jacob Wideman appeared before Peachland council on Tuesday to talk about A Case for the Winemaker, a pilot for a mystery series, and to present a $3,000 cheque to the Peachland Food Bank.

Lighthouse Productions of Vancouver has hired a lot of people from around the Valley to work on the crew, said Wideman, who described himself as a local locations manager/scout.

Filming is taking place over several days at the Peachland Visitor Centre, said Coun. David Collins.

Wideman said the mystery is also being filmed at Fitzpatrick winery.

Lakeview Construction, which has a project underway at the old Todd’s campground and is providing space for the movie company’s trucks, also donated $3,000, council heard.

The food bank was recently robbed.

Council lined everyone up for a cheque presentation photo. Collins said he hoped Castanet would take a screen shot from the online council feed and use it with a story.

However, the camera angle cut off most of the heads of the people in the shot.