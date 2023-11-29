Peachland extends Brent Road fire coverage for another year

Photo: Google Maps

Peachland will provide fire coverage to the Brent Road area for another year.

Council approved extending a fire coverage agreement with the Central Okanagan regional district. The deal still must be approved by the regional board.

Fire Chief Dennis Craig told council on Tuesday five-year agreements are the norm, but because of this year’s busy fire season, there hasn’t been time to review the current agreement. So he suggested a one-year extension and he’ll look at the current arrangements next year.

Peachland Fire and Rescue has been serving the Brent Road area, south of the municipality, since 2004 under an deal with the regional district. The department answers calls to the area an average of seven times a year, a report to council said.

Brent Road residents pay what Peachland residents do for fire protection, the report said. The regional district installed a water supply reservoir and two fire hydrants as part of the original agreement in 2004.