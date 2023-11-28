Peachland Christmas Light Up takes place Friday

A parade, carnival games, a photo booth, live entertainment and plenty of holiday cheer.
The annual Peachland Christmas Light Up goes this Friday night.
Things get underway with an open house at the Peachland Art Gallery in the Historic Schoolhouse. The Boys and Girls Club will also be hosting a children’s party at the art gallery.
The Walking Glow Parade to Heritage Park sets out at 6 p.m. and travels down Beach Avenue. That will be followed by the official count-down and light up at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available by donated and served up by the Peachland Rotary Club, Peachland Lions Club and Peachland Ambassadors.
There will be some traffic disruptions during the Light Up celebrations. Beach Avenue will be closed between 1st and 6th Streets, from 5:45 to 6:30 pm with local traffic detours available via Waldo Way (back alley).
Here is the full schedule of events on Friday, Dec. 1:
- 5 – 6 pm - Peachland Art Gallery Open House
- 5684 Beach Avenue – in the Historic Schoolhouse.
- 5 – 6 pm - Children’s Party – BCG Club
- 5684 Beach Avenue – in the Historic Schoolhouse
- 6 – 6:15 pm – Walking Glow Parade to Heritage Park
- Parade is starting from the Historic Schoolhouse, 5684 Beach Avenue, and will travel a few blocks to Heritage Park, Beach Avenue and 1stStreet.
- 6:15 – 6:30 pm – Welcome and Official Countdown to the Light Up
- Heritage Park, Beach Avenue & 1st Street
- Join MLA Dan Albas, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and fellow members of Peachland Council in a sing-a-long and countdown.
- 6:30 – 7:30 pm – Entertainment!
- Heritage Park will come alive with music, hot refreshments, games, bouncy castle, photo booth and a visit from Santa!