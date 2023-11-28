Peachland Christmas Light Up takes place Friday

Photo: District of Peachland The Peachland annual Christmas Light Up takes place on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at Heritage Park.

A parade, carnival games, a photo booth, live entertainment and plenty of holiday cheer.

The annual Peachland Christmas Light Up goes this Friday night.

Things get underway with an open house at the Peachland Art Gallery in the Historic Schoolhouse. The Boys and Girls Club will also be hosting a children’s party at the art gallery.

The Walking Glow Parade to Heritage Park sets out at 6 p.m. and travels down Beach Avenue. That will be followed by the official count-down and light up at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available by donated and served up by the Peachland Rotary Club, Peachland Lions Club and Peachland Ambassadors.

There will be some traffic disruptions during the Light Up celebrations. Beach Avenue will be closed between 1st and 6th Streets, from 5:45 to 6:30 pm with local traffic detours available via Waldo Way (back alley).

Here is the full schedule of events on Friday, Dec. 1: