Hardy Falls Regional Park closure extended

Photo: RDCO

The closure of Hardy Falls Regional Park in Peachland has been extended.

The closure was supposed to be just one day, Friday, but has been extended due to additional maintenance work required on Bridge #1.

That means the Owl Trail is also closed. The park will reopen mid next week. Visitors are advised to know before they go, and check the Hardy Falls Regional Park information page to ensure the park has reopened before their next visit.

Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure.