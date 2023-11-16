Peachland seeks funding for trail to West Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre A path in Goat's Peak provincial park.

Peachland will apply for a provincial grant of up to $500,000 to help build a multi-use trail to West Kelowna.

The BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program provides up to 70 per cent of the total project cost. Peachland has already received conditional approval for funding from a federal grant program.

Peachland would have to contribute $130,000, council was told.

The project would see the construction of a 2.8-kilometre trail to Goat’s Peak. It would begin just north of the intersection of Highway 97 and Buchanan Road and end near the Seclusion Bay Road underpass under Highway 97 near the boundary of Peachland and West Kelowna.

The trail would provide the only safe connection for pedestrians and cyclists travelling between Peachland and West Kelowna, a report to council said.

Councillors were all in favour of applying for the grant and no debate was needed.