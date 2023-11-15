Peachland to launch downtown revitalization task force

Photo: District of Peachland

A task force will be established to move Peachland’s downtown revitalization planning forward.

The task force will meet six times in 2024, according to a report presented to Peachland council on

Tuesday. The committee will have 13 voting members, a non-voting municipal staff member with Mayor

Patrick Van Minsel chairing. Members of the public will be asked to apply.

The goal is to make the Beach Avenue area a walkable community with more housing choices, according

to the Downtown Revitalization Implementation Strategy.

“This will be a very important committee that will be diving into the details of the plan and providing

advice to council and the consultants and staff throughout this process,” said Nancy Henderson, a

consultant with Urban Systems.

“We will be providing draft plans to the task force for their comment and feedback as we go through the

process,” Henderson explained.

Councillors stressed that Peachland needs to develop some niche attractions in its downtown. They also

noted Peachland had a plan in 2010 with some good ideas to build on.

Coun. Randey Brophy said Peachland needs a boutique hotel.

“I like the strategy and I think it’s going to give us something that will start to build our downtown the

way we need,” said Coun. Rick Ingram.

“My expectation is that at the end of the day, we have a shovel-ready design for our downtown,”

concluded Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.