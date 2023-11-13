Crash at Okanagan Connector interchange cleared

Photo: DriveBC
UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.
DriveBC advises the incident at the Okanagan Connector off-ramp at Highway 97 has now been cleared.
ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.
A crash near the Highway 97/Okanagan Connector interchange has closed the Highway 97C eastbound exit ramp.
Traffic is being detoured via the off-ramp to Peachland.
Watch for traffic control on site.
The road is expected to reopen this morning.
DriveBC first reported the incident about 1:50 a.m.
The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.