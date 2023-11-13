Crash at Okanagan Connector interchange cleared

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

DriveBC advises the incident at the Okanagan Connector off-ramp at Highway 97 has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

A crash near the Highway 97/Okanagan Connector interchange has closed the Highway 97C eastbound exit ramp.

Traffic is being detoured via the off-ramp to Peachland.

Watch for traffic control on site.

The road is expected to reopen this morning.

DriveBC first reported the incident about 1:50 a.m.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.