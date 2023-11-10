Peachland visitor centre relocating to the museum

Photo: Google Street View

Peachland's visitor centre will have a new home in the new year.

Beginning in March of next year the visitor centre will operate out of the Peachland Museum at 5890 Beach Avenue.

Municipal council approved the move after the Peachland Community Arts Council provided notice it would not be renewing its contract to operate the centre at the Historic Schoolhouse once the contract expires in February.

"Well respected community volunteers have historically operated both the museum and the visitor centre in Peachland, with the district providing funding for these services,” says Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“It has been through countless volunteer hours that the Peachland Museum has remained open all these years, and the Peachland Community Arts Council has operated the visitor centre out of the Historic Schoolhouse for years and we can’t thank them enough. But, as the community grows and times change, it's important for us to maintain these important services.”

Visitor centre services will be situated within the main floor of the museum with museum operations and displays managed alongside.

As the Arts Council returns to its roots as a volunteer-based organization, the art gallery will remain within the Historic Schoolhouse until council determines a more appropriate community use for the space.

“Council supports this move wholeheartedly. Combining museum and visitor services is an efficient move and opens up the Historic Schoolhouse space for more community programming,” says Van Minsel.